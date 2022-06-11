Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

NYSE:RCL opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

