TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of TD SYNNEX worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,865,741. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

