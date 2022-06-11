The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.63% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $102,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,171 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

