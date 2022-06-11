Timothy D. Roberts Sells 59,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.