Truist Financial Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $154.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

