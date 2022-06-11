Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.99% of Trustmark worth $101,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

TRMK opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

