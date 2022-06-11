Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Shares of FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

