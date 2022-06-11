Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

