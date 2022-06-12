18,221 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.32% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000.
Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.
