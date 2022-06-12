24,133 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,133 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 67,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

