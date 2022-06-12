6,404 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $196.77 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.05.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,738 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

