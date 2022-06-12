6,725 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after buying an additional 2,681,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after buying an additional 1,761,842 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.