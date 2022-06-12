7,900 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Herc by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Herc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Herc by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Herc stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

