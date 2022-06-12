Aaron Easterly Sells 29,317 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROVR stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $775.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

