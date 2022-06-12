AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.58. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 11,278 shares traded.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,758,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,517 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

