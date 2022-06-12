Absci (ABSI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Absci to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absci and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 39 574 1183 22 2.65

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 551.76%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -0.94 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.43

Absci’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absci rivals beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

