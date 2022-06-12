Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.17.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

