Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.91. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 6,428 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

