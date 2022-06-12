Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.25 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of MRTX opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.