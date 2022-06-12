Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.27 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,206 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Coty worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 513,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Coty by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 91,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.