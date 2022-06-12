Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALIZY. raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

