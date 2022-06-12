Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. Amarin shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 76,829 shares changing hands.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $714.62 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

