American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.64

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,131,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,049 shares of company stock worth $3,289,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

