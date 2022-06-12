Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

