Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$46.65

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPX opened at C$46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$46.51.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0877511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Insiders sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753 over the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

