Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price at $247.73

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.