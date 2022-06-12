Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target at $19.62

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

