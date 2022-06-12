Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $202.71

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

