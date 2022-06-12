Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

