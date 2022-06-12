Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $17.80

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.
TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
