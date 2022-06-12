Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $17.80

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The company had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

