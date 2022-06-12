Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $80.45

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

