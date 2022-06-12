Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $32.29

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 82.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 140.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.