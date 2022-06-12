Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $40.71

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

