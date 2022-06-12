Analyzing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Ford Motor 8.57% 12.46% 2.04%

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 11.83 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.50 Ford Motor $136.34 billion 0.38 $17.94 billion $2.84 4.49

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Ford Motor 4 10 7 0 2.14

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 229.55%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.75%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lightning eMotors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. Ford Motor Company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

