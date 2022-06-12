APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $50.04

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $51.09. APA shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 49,805 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

