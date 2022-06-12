Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.52

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 4905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

