Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

