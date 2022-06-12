Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. Arrival shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 36,876 shares.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

