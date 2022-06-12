Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $145.51

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.51, but opened at $151.00. Baidu shares last traded at $147.78, with a volume of 46,765 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

