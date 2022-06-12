Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) versus Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Financial Contrast

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 4.87 $42.44 million $2.55 9.84 Banner $616.92 million 3.05 $201.05 million $5.71 9.59

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Banner has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 45.14% 18.45% 1.66% Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24%

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Banner on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp (Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

