BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,829 shares of company stock worth $2,797,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $29,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,003,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $11,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

