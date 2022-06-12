BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $111.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 906.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

