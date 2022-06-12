BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 245,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

