BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $78.60 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

