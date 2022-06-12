BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

