Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.99

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 48.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 390.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

