Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $12.88

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.