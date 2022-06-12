Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $12.88

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
BZUN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $37.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
