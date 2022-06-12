Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $19.17

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
