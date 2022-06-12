Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $205.20

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. Heska has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.