Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $11.57

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,427 shares of company stock worth $2,144,964. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.16.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.